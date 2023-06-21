Charter Spectrum Sponsors Bald Brothers Comedy Tour
Comedians have been producing branded content for cable company
Charter Communications’ Spectrum brand announced that it is sponsoring the Bald Brothers 10-city comedy tour this summer.
The duo of Tony Baker and Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks have been producing branded content for Spectrum.
Most recently they produced a tongue-in-cheek music video about the Spectrum One bundle of internet, cable and telephony. Spectrum began airing The One, including a 3-minute version, on its digital and linear platforms on Tuesday during African American Music Appreciation Month.
The comedians will also be integrating the video into their live shows.
“Kevin and Tony have been producing hilarious content for our customers for several years, and their video The One is another comedic classic,” said Marisol Martinez, VP of Multicultural Marketing for Charter Communications. “Who else but Kevin and Tony can find a way to rhyme ‘fastest download speeds’ with ‘Advanced WiFi security’? Their funny, authentic and distinctive content supports and celebrates the diverse voices in the communities we serve, and we look forward to partnering with them on the road this summer.”
The Bald Brothers Tour Featuring KevOnStage and Tony Baker kicks off August 4 in Philadelphia. It ends September 3 in Dallas.
