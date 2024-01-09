CES 2024: GroupM, Amazon Help Clients Make Rain With Amazon Marketing Cloud

Amazon Ads is working with GroupM Nexus, the media agency’s performance marketing unit, to launch the Amazon Marketing Cloud Maturity Framework.

The framework is designed to help clients work more productively with the Amazon Marketing Cloud.

As part of the process, individual clients’ capabilities will be assessed based on such factors as their technology foundation, their ability to use measurement and insights and their use of Amazon Marketing Cloud audience capabilities. Their stage of readiness will be determined and they will be provided customized solutions.

“Amazon Ads robust product suite can return the best benefit for brands when there is a clear path forward that can be easily navigated,” Amy Armstrong, director of global customer development at Amazon Ads, said. “Working with GroupM Nexus to unlock the power of Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) will give brands an in-depth understanding of where they’re at in their AMC maturity, and that’s the first step in building tailored programs that work.”

The insights and recommendations should help GroupM clients get the access, innovation and scale needed to generate results with Amazon Marketing Cloud.

“Our maturity framework will establish and cement advertisers’ commerce footprint across all of Amazon Marketing Cloud, surfacing new opportunities that unlock growth,” said JiYoung Kim, president, GroupM Nexus North America. “Brands consistently ask for guidance and expertise to help them navigate emerging commerce opportunities available across today’s fragmented media landscape, and the maturity framework provides a roadmap for success that will drive business impact.”