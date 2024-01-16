Carole Robinson Joins Nielsen as Chief Communications Officer

Former Viacom and Buzzfeed executive Carole Robinson was named chief communications officer for Nielsen, which is battling to maintain its dominance in the television measurement business.

Robinson will report to Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao. Connie Kim, who had been senior VP, head of communications for Nielsen, left the company in October.

In her new post, Robinson will be responsible for all of Nielsen's global communications, including external media relations, internal communications, corporate philanthropy, and executive communications.

“As we look to take Nielsen into the future of currency measurement at a time when there is so much change, both for us and for the industry, it has never been more important for us to be very clear about our mission and our message,” Rao said. “Carole is the right executive with decades of experience across all aspects of media who can bring that to life, for all of our key stakeholders both internally and externally. I am thrilled she is joining us at Nielsen, I look forward to working closely with her as she helps both the company, and me, navigate all of it.”

Robinson most recently served as chief communications officer at Buzzfeed. Before that, she spent 30 years at Viacom and its MTV Networks unit.

“There’s never been a more interesting moment to measure and contextualize engagement, and Nielsen is at the convergence of every platform and audience,” Robinson said. “Karthik and his leadership team are totally committed to innovation and customer service. I can't wait to join the mix, learn from them, and bring my experience from previous companies where change was the norm.”