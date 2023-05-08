Cannella, Chris Pizzurro’s Leap Media Launch Long–Form Brand Engagement Product

Cannella Media and Leap Media Group said the have joined forces to produce half-hour branded programs that are distribute on linear and free ad-supported streaming TV channels.

Canella and Leap call the product Long Form Brand Engagement. The first project was The Next Turn: Panama, a travel show for Expedia. They also worked with Taste Buds Entertainment to create Bigger Bolder Baking with cookbook author Gemma Stafford.

Chris Pizzurro (Image credit: Canoe Ventures)

Leap Media is an independent television producer, distributor and advertising services company recently started by Chris Pizzurro, former senior VP, global sales & marketing at Canoe Ventures. The company focuses on streaming, VOD and linear paid programming platforms.

"Long Form Brand Engagement is a bit Instagram and a bit informercial, held together by traditional storytelling," says Pizzurro. “This, together with a tune-in media plan, is a successful formula for a brand looking to stand out in today’s fragmented marketplace.”

The Next Turn: Panama worked for Expedia, according to Angelique Miller, head of Expedia Group Media Studio.

“Weekend mornings are prime time for our leisure category. We reached consumers when they were in lean back mode and receptive to travel storytelling.“ She added, “This was a great way to leverage our investment and bring our partner unique reach in a very efficient manner,” Miller said.

Kevin Kurtz, CEO of Taste Buds Entertainment, said he was excited to pioneer the new format with its show’s summer desserts TV special.

"By partnering with Cannella Media and Leap Media Group, we will connect with audiences in new and meaningful ways. We can’t wait to share this new experience with our viewers.”

Cannella and Leap brought existing brand relationships and storytelling expertise to the venture.

“Everyone loves a good story. A Long Form Brand Engagement is a skillful way to share your brand’s story and engage with viewers,” says Steven Schachter, senior VP of business development & distribution at Cannella Media DTC. “Savvy marketers use our scalable product because it combines brand awareness with a measurable call-to-action engagement.”