Byron Allen Interested In Buying BET From Paramount Global

Media mogul Byron Allen said he’s interested in buying BET from Paramount Global.

Earlier reports indicated that Paramount Global was interested in selling a stake in its BET business and that the company was in talks with producer Tyler Perry.

"Byron Allen is interested in buying BET, and he will be pursuing the acquisition of the network,” a spokesman for Allen Media Group said.

The BET business also includes the cable network VH1, the streaming service BET Plus and BET Studios.

Allen made a splash by buying the Weather Channel in 2018. He has also owns a string of local TV stations and has vowed to spend $10 billion to build up his broadcast business .

Allen has also been an advocate for Black economic empowerment, suing cable companies Comcast and Charter to get his channels carried and suing McDonald’s to get a bigger share of its advertising spending for Black-owned media. ■