Brightcove Names Teresa Tang Senior VP, Head Of Analytics, Data Science, Data Engineering

Brightcove said it named Teresa Tang senior VP, head of analytics, data science and data engineering.

Tang most recently was VP of analytics, data science and data engineering for MasterClass.

In her new post, she will be expected to expand Brightcove’s data strategy and build a skilled team to shape the company’s data future.

Before MasterClass, Tang was with CBS Interactive, where she established the business intelligence and analytics functions and helped start up CBS All Access, now known as Paramount Plus.