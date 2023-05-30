Brightcove Names Teresa Tang Senior VP, Head Of Analytics, Data Science, Data Engineering
Exec was previously with MasterClass
Brightcove said it named Teresa Tang senior VP, head of analytics, data science and data engineering.
Tang most recently was VP of analytics, data science and data engineering for MasterClass.
In her new post, she will be expected to expand Brightcove’s data strategy and build a skilled team to shape the company’s data future.
Before MasterClass, Tang was with CBS Interactive, where she established the business intelligence and analytics functions and helped start up CBS All Access, now known as Paramount Plus.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.