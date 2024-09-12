Brightcove Launches AI Suite With Content-Creation Capabilities

Brightcove introduced the Brightcove AI Suite, which uses AI to provide content creation, audience growth and engagement and increased revenue generation.

The new AI Suite is integrated into Brightcove’s video cloud platform.

“Generative AI is transforming how companies create content and how users engage, and we believe it will drive a boom in video content and its consumption,“ Brightcove CEO Mark DeBevoise said. “To enable our customers to take full advantage of these next-generation creation and engagement capabilities, we are enhancing our platform with a suite of AI-driven solutions to deliver on these opportunities. By listening to our customers and analyzing their businesses and use cases, we built the Brightcove AI Suite to address their needs, especially in key focus areas, including maximizing content utilization, driving engagement, growing revenue and solving the cost-to-quality equation.”

The Brightcove AI Suite will launch with an AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer.

Each is available for existing customers to pilot, with general availability planned for year-end. The products are designed to help customers create and optimize content, grow engagement and monetization, and reduce the costs of creating, managing, and delivering content without sacrificing quality.

Brightcove is strengthening its platform by using models from industry leaders like Anthropic, AWS, and Google to deliver excellence and speed of innovation by adding the power of their models to Brightcove’s solutions.

The Brightcove AI Suite is being tested with more than a dozen customers, including Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), Major League Fishing, Italiaonline and OneValley.

For a limited time, the company is expanding its AI pilot program to all customers at no additional cost.

“As a trusted partner to more than 2,000 global customers, we are also launching the Brightcove AI Pledge: a commitment to securely handling customer data with transparency and responsibility,” Brightcove chief product officer Scott Levine said. “Part of our differentiation will be our ability to advance Generative AI securely, protecting our customers’ most valuable assets, including transparent guiding principles to protect customer data and content integrity. We will only use data and content to train our AI models with explicit permission from our customers so they can decide their level of inclusion and security.”