Boostr Working With DanAds To Open Self-Service Sales Channels

Boostr said it is working with DanAds to create automated self-service ad sales facilities for broadcasters and media companies.

Boostr provides clients with an advertising management platform. DanAds is a top provider of self-serve and automated advertising technology.

The companies said the integration will allo broadcasters and media companies to automate the entire self-service sales process, from media proposal generation through planning, buying reconciliation and billing.

“We are thrilled to partner with DanAds to bring a revolutionary solution to the market,” Booster CEO Patrick O’Leary said. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower media companies with the tools they need to succeed in today’s dynamic advertising landscape.”

The Boostr platform also features revenue forecasting, dynamic rate-card management and other inventory insights.

“Our combined technologies will enable media companies to streamline operations, increase revenue, and improve profitability with unmatched precision and ease,” David Christopher-Morris, senior VP of products at Boostr, added.

DanAds’s self-service advertising automation tools have brought self-service to global media companies of all sizes.

By leveraging Boostr's CRM to segment, service, and upsell or downgrade clients to the proper sales channel, media companies can boost their customer lifetime value and lower customer-acquisition costs.

“Partnering with Boostr allows us to enhance our self-serve platform with industry-leading revenue-management capabilities,” Istvan Beres, CEO and co-founder of DanAds, said. “Together, we are creating a comprehensive solution that addresses the critical needs of publishers and advertisers alike.“