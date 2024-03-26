Bob Gruters Named First President For ReachTV

ReachTV founder and CEO Lynnwood Bibbens named Bob Gruters as the company’s first president.

Gruters, who will report to Bibbens, had been chief revenue officer at Loop Media. Before that he was CRO of Digital Trends Media and group head of sales, emerging entertainment and technology at Facebook.

ReachTV also named Andrew Eisner as executive VP, sales and partnerships.

“Bob has been a friend and someone that I’ve wanted to work with for some time. He’s been an incredible leader and we’re lucky to have him,” said Bibbens. “Andrew is a highly respected entertainment executive who understands exactly what we are building at ReachTV. Each brings an amazing skillset to further guide the company in the evolving media landscape and ensure that ReachTV can provide quality content against the foundation of a strong business for many years to come.”

ReachTV is a streaming TV networks distributed at airports and hotels.

“In a world where TV viewing is becoming even more fragmented, and with consumers getting tougher to find and reach at scale, airports remain a bright spot with a gravitational pull for an affluent & educated audience,” Gruters said.

“This closed environment is a win-win for marketers large and small since travelers enter airports with open minds and open wallets. Tapping into people while they ‘airport’ can have a meaningful impact on any ad campaign targeting this audience,” Gruters said. “Reach TV made this possible with the right premium programming mix, agile tool set, and brilliant talent. Partnering with Lynnwood and the team is a career highlight for me and I'm eager to start building alongside them starting April 1st."

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Before joining ReachTV, Eisner worked with the Professional Bowlers Association, Kerve AI and Z Media Productions. Previously he was VP of client partnership sales at Warner Bros. Discovery.

“I’m excited to join ReachTV as Lynnwood Bibbens has built a global airport retail media network that has proximity to purchase, is programmed with premium brand safe content and reaches millions of upscale travelers every day,” Eisner said. “I’m looking forward to partnering with Bob Gruters to increase ReachTV’s programmatic, branded entertainment and general sales efforts.”