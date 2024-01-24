Block Communications Acquires Zone TV’s Streaming Assets

Block Communications said it acquired the intellectual property and assets of Zone TV Inc.

The deal gives Block, which owns cable and broadband systems and TV stations, a foothold in the video-streaming business.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“With this acquisition, BCI demonstrates our commitment to a new era of video via streaming television technology.” BCI chairman and CEO Allan Block said.

Zone TV said it has distribution agreements in place with companies including Comcast, Xumo, Cox, Rogers, TiVo, Roku, iOS and Android. It also has relationships with content producers such as Magnolia Pictures.

“BCI’s investment is a strong endorsement of the innovative, independent service we’re building,” Zone TV CEO Jeff Weber said. “This investment will allow Zone TV to aggressively pursue opportunities to attract more customers, studios and compelling new content.”