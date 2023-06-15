Showtime’s ‘Billions’ to End, With Season 7 Debuting in August

Showtime’s drama series Billions will debut its seventh and final season on the premium channel August 13.

The series, which stars Paul Giamatti and Corey Stoll, will bring back former series regular Damian Lewis for the 12-episode final season, which will first premiere on the Paramount Plus with Showtime streaming service August 11. Lewis starred in the first five seasons of the series, which also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Maggie Siff, Dola Rashard, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins.

Executive producers of the series are Beth Schacter, Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Koppelman and Levien will also serve as executive producers of as many as four Billions spinoff series planned in the near future.

Showtime describes season 7 of Billions as one in which alliances are turned on their heads, old wounds are weaponized, loyalties are tested, betrayal takes on epic proportions and enemies become wary friends.

“Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre, thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”