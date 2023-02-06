Showtime Expanding ‘Billions,’ ‘Dexter’ Universes

Showtime is expanding two of its biggest franchises by developing several spinoffs for its Dexter and Billions series.

The premium service, soon morphing into a branded extension of Paramount Plus, will extend its Dexter series, which starred Michael C. Hall as a revenge-seeking serial killer, with a prequel series, Dexter: Origins. The series will focus on a young Dexter Morgan (Hall) at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer that he would eventually become, according to network officials.

The series will focus on Dexter’s family as well as younger versions of many of the characters in the original Dexter series, said the network.

Showtime will also develop a new version of Dexter: New Blood, which initially ran on Showtime in 2021 and became the network's most-watched series. This time the show will focus on Dexter’s son Harrison, who – after surviving his reintroduction with his father in the last series – flees to New York City where he must wrestle with his own violent nature.

“The Dexter saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for Showtime, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting Dexter: New Blood,” Paramount Media Networks and Showtime President and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that Showtime has always done so brilliantly.”

The network will also create as many as four offshoots of its Billions franchise, led by the original series' executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien, according to Showtime. Billions, which stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, will return to Showtime for its seventh season later this year.

The new series include Billions: Miami, set in the world of private aviation where the clientele believe the rules of society don’t apply to them; Billions: London, set within the world of U.K. finance; Millions, following diverse, thirty-something financial mogul wannabes doing whatever it takes to make it in Manhattan; and Trillions, offering up fictional looks at the richest people in the world.

“We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don’t apply to them,” said Koppelman and Levien in a joint statement. ■