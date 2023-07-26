‘Barbie’ Bump Boosts Music Video Viewership on Vevo Fast Channels

In addition to producing boffo box office numbers, the new Barbie movie is giving a boost to Barbie-related music videos on Vevo.

Daily views of Aqua - Barbie Girl (Official Music Video) are up 239% globally on Vevo as of July 22, compared to the average over the past 10 weeks. In the U.S., views are up 229%, more than triple the prior average, Vevo said.

What Was I Made For?, the Billie Eilish song on the Barbie movie soundtrack, chalked up near 4 million views globally when it was released on July 13. In its first 10 days, the video has accumulated 13 million global views.

The premiere of What Was I Made For? boosted views of the entire Billie Eilish music video catalog on Vevo by 151%.

“Music is embedded in pop culture, and when a hit movie that features music takes over the zeitgeist, those music videos earn loads of attention on Vevo,” JP Evangelista, senior VP, content, programming and marketing at Vevo, said. “In these moments, our programming team makes agile editorial decisions to ensure those music videos are featured prominently across our FAST channels, which ultimately results in great brand lift for our advertising partners."

Barbie is also doing big numbers in the U.S.: The Barbie Girl video was up 164% and What Was I Made For? rose 344%.