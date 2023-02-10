Bally Regional Sports Nets Could File For Bankruptcy Next Week: Report
$140 million interest payment due
Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair Broadcast Group unit that runs the Bally Sports regional sports networks, is planning to file for bankruptcy next week when a big interest payment is due, according to a published report.
Sinclair borrowed about $9 billion dollars when it bought the 19 Fox regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. in 2019. Sinclair rebranded the networks after making a deal with Bally’s Corp.
Since doing that deal, cord-cutting has eroded the number of viewers subscribing to the networks and the price of sports rights has climbed, putting the RSN business in a financial bind.
On Friday (February 10), Sinclair said it agreed to pay $190.2 million for preferred stock units of Diamond Sports Group from JPMorgan Chase Funding Inc., according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Preferred Units accrued paid in-kind dividends at a rate of more than 12% and were subject to another 50 basis-point increase in August 2023.
In a bankruptcy, the RSNs could drop its contractual responsibilities to the teams whose games they carry or try to renegotiate the terms. That could shake up the teams that depend on the revenues generated by broadcast rights.
The Bally Sports networks hold local TV rights to about 40 Major League Baseball, National Basketball League and National Hockey League teams.
Front Office Sports reported that MLB was considering taking back the TV rights to games in the event of a bankruptcy.
According to Sportico, the bankruptcy would be timed to a $140 million interest payment that is due next week.
Bloomberg previously reported that Diamond Sports would use the bankruptcy to restructure its debt.
In the restructuring, debt would be turned into equity, and Diamond's largest creditors — Prudential Financial, Fidelity, Hein Park Capital Management and Mudrick Capital Management — would become owners of the Bally Sports RSNs, Bloomberg said. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.