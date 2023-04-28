Bally Sports Parent Says NBA’s Suns Breached Contract With Gray Deal
Diamond Sports Group claims bankruptcy laws were violated
Diamond Sports Group, which runs the Bally Sports regional sports networks, said that the agreement the NBA’s Phoenix Suns announced today to have games broadcast on TV stations owned by Gray Television breaches its contract with the team and violates bankruptcy law.
A subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Diamond filed for bankruptcy protection in March. Regional Sports Networks are under pressure because cord cutting is eroding subscriber revenue and reducing the number of eyeballs watching games via pay TV.
In bankruptcy court, Major League Baseball has been arguing that its teams should get their TV rights back from Diamond unless the RSN company pays the rights fees previously agreed to. The Bally RSNs have continued to televise baseball games while its case works its way through bankruptcy court.
The NBA’s regular season is over, but the WNBA is playing and the Suns’ deal with Gray, under which games will air on stations KTVK and KPHE, includes the co-owned WNBA Phoenix Mercury.
“The Phoenix Suns breached our contract and violated bankruptcy law, and Diamond Sports Group will pursue all remedies against any parties that attempt to exercise control over our property interests while we reorganize,” Diamond Sports said in a statement. “This is an improper effort by the Suns to change their broadcasting partner without permitting Diamond to exercise our contractual rights.”
Gray Television had no comment on Diamond’s claims.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.