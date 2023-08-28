'Archer’ Final Season Launch, ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 4)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The final season of FXX’s animated series Archer and the sophomore campaign launch of Starz’s Power Book IV: Force series highlight the new and returning shows debuting during the Labor Day holiday week.
Archer debuts its 14th and final season August 30 and will conclude the antics of a unique team of superspies. The series stars Aisha Tyler, H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed and Lucky Yates.
The second season of Power Book IV: Force — the third spinoff series from Power — premieres September 1, and continues the exploits of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he looks to take on the Chicago drug world. Issac Keys, Lili Summons, Shane Harper and Tommy Flanagan also star in the series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 28-September 4. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
August 30: Heart of Invictus (sports documentary), Netflix
August 31: Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (animation), Max
August 31: One Piece (drama), Netflix
September 1: God. Family. Football (sports documentary), Amazon Freevee
September 1: The Wheel of Time (returning series), Prime Video
September 4: Ancient Empires (documentary), History
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.