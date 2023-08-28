'Archer’ Final Season Launch, ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 4)

The final season of FXX’s animated series Archer and the sophomore campaign launch of Starz’s Power Book IV: Force series highlight the new and returning shows debuting during the Labor Day holiday week.

Archer debuts its 14th and final season August 30 and will conclude the antics of a unique team of superspies. The series stars Aisha Tyler, H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed and Lucky Yates.

The second season of Power Book IV: Force — the third spinoff series from Power — premieres September 1, and continues the exploits of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he looks to take on the Chicago drug world. Issac Keys, Lili Summons, Shane Harper and Tommy Flanagan also star in the series.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 28-September 4. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

August 30: Heart of Invictus (sports documentary), Netflix

August 31: Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (animation), Max

August 31: One Piece (drama), Netflix

September 1: God. Family. Football (sports documentary), Amazon Freevee

September 1: The Wheel of Time (returning series), Prime Video

September 4: Ancient Empires (documentary), History