AMC’s ‘Dark Winds,’ Starz’s ‘Heels’ Debut Sophomore Seasons: What’s Premiering This Week (July 24-30)

Two cable-network drama series — AMC’s Dark Winds and Starz’s Heels — will launch their sophomore campaigns amid a crowded lineup of shows and movies debuting during the last week of July.

AMC on July 30 will premiere the second season of Dark Winds, starring Zahn McClarnon as a Navajo Tribal Police lieutenant investigating a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. Also starring in the series are Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Jeri Ryan and Nicolas Logan.

Starz will return to the wrestling ring on July 28 with the second season of drama series Heels. Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig return as brothers participating in a local pro wrestling league both inside and outside the ring. Heels also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund and Allen Maldonado.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 24-30. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

July 24: Futurama (returning series) — Hulu

July 24: The Golden Boy (sports documentary) — HBO

July 26: The Hardy Boys (returning series) — Hulu

July 27: Harley Quinn (returning series) — Max

July 27: Twisted Metal (comedy) — Peacock

July 27: The Witcher (returning series) — Netflix

July 27: Zoey 102 (comedy movie) — Paramount Plus

July 28: Good Omens (returning series) — Prime Video

July 28: This Fool (returning series) — Hulu