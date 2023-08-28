AMC Networks Series To Stream For Two Months on Max

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service will be adding a number of series from AMC Networks for two months starting Sept. 1.

The shows will pop up on as AMC Plus PIcks on Max and will be available to subscribers to both the ad-free and ad-light tiers of Mxs in the United States.

The series include Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, season 1; Dark Winds, Season 1; Gangs of London, Seasons 1 and 2; Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1 through 7; Killing Eve, Seasons 1 through 4; A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1 through 3 and Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1 through 5.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal comes as media companies look for ways to monetize content beyond their own mostly money-losing direct-to-consumer streaming services.

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” said Dan McDermott, president of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months.”

The shows will continue to run on AMC Networks’ AMC Plus streaming service, which has a fraction of Max’s 54 million subscribers.

“Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household,” said Meredith Gertler, executive VP, Global Content Strategy, Planning & Analysis. “The AMC Plus collection pop up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering.”