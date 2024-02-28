Allen Media Group’s Sports.TV Adds American 7s Football League

American 7s Football League games and other programming is coming to Allen Media Group’s Sports.TV free streaming platform.

American 7s Football is entering its 10th season in March and features seven players per side who don’t wear helmets or pads and play tackle football.

“We are excited to add the American 7s Football Leagueto our free-streaming platform Sports.TV,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Football is a great American tradition, and now our viewers have even more exciting sports content to enjoy for free.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

American 7s Football League content will be available on demand. Programming includes the A7FL Greatest Games Series, which brings fans one-hour consolidated versions of the leagues top contests.

“We are thrilled to partner with Allen Media Group’s Sports.TV, the ultimate free destination for sports fans,” said Sener Korkusuz, CEO and co-founder of A7FL. “This partnership will allow us to showcase the A7FL’s unique and exciting brand of football to a wider audience, and to share the stories and passion of our players and fans. Sports.TV is the perfect platform to grow the A7FL fan base and reach new heights.”

In the past, A7FL games have been available on Twitch, Facebook Live and Wave.TV, and will also be on Dazn, beIN Sports, Stadium and Caffeine.