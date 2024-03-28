Africa Channel, Multimerica AdEX Delivering Culturally Relevant CTV Ads

The Africa Channel said it is working with Multimerica AdEX to give advertisers an opportunity to sponsor culturally relevant content across connected TV at scale.

In 2023, The Africa Channel introduced TAC365, which gives advertisers a chance to connect with diverse audiences on its cable channel year-round during holidays and cultural moments such as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Black History Month, Black Music Month, Africa Day and Juneteenth.

With TAC365 CTV, The Africa Channel offers advertisers a chance to buy a pod consisting of a clip of Africa Channel content combined with a brand spot that can be distributed via the 800 streaming channels in Multimerica’s AdEx Network.

The channels in the AdEX Network reach 95% of CTV households.

Multimerica AdEX’s programmatic technology places the pods in front of diverse but targeted audiences.

The opportunity to work with two Black-owned companies is an added benefit for marketers.

"At TAC, we're deeply committed to amplifying Black voices and empowering brands to connect authentically with Black audiences at scale,” said Dean Cates, senior VP of sales and business development at The Africa Channel.

“There is a growing desire to buy CTV inventory at scale directly from diverse-owned companies, but it has been very difficult to do. With this new offer we aim to help solve these challenges and fulfill this demand by placing brand messages where our audience lives on CTV,” said Cates. “Our TAC365 CTV solution, powered by Multimerica, is a giant leap forward. It allows brands to engage diverse Black communities with ad experiences during powerful moments that resonate deeper as they are culturally aligned.”

TAC365 has been popular with advertisers on cable including TurboTax, which celebrates Black entrepreneurship and financial literacy during Black History Month, and Walmart, which has supported TAC during Black History Month, Juneteenth, Black Business Month, the back to school and holiday seasons.

The Africa Channel said TAC365 helped increase upfront commitments by 57%.

Multimerica AdEX said it provides advertisers with access to key audiences in a brand-safe and fraud-free environment.

Working with The Africa Channel, AdEX can deliver relevant custom creative and interactive elements, such as custom QR codes.

"Multimerica's mission has always been to connect brands with key audiences across the CTV universe through meaningful premium media. Partnering with TAC for their TAC365 CTV solution is a groundbreaking industry move,” said Rodney Northern, CEO & Founder of Multimerica AdEX. “By combining TAC's rich cultural programming and Multimerica's robust targeting technology and national scale, we're opening a new era of authentic connections for brands seeking to engage Black culture lovers at scale.”