Adlook Expands GreenPath Sustainable Buying To Video

Adlook, a technology company that steers advertisers towards low emissions and sustainability, said it is expanding its GreenPath product to digital video inventory.

With the launch, Adlook said it is the first DSP to activate carbon-emissions data pre-bid, and the first DSP to prioritize low-carbon publishers. Adlock is guaranteeing to deliver campaign performance while simultaneously cutting emissions.

"Sustainability and performance can and should go hand in hand, even in the highly dynamic and resource-intensive world of video advertising," said Patrick Roman Gut, VP, U.S, for Adlook. "By extending GreenPath to digital video, we’re empowering advertisers to take meaningful action towards reducing carbon emissions in their video campaigns. Not only does this contribute to a greener environment but it also resonates with the growing number of consumers who value eco-conscious brands."

Media buyer IPG Mediabrands is working with Adlook. And Adlook has integrated with PubMatic to access supply.

“I’m confident that GreenPath will drive momentum across the programmatic ecosystem as we strive towards more sustainable media practices,” said Martin Bryan, Global Head of Sustainability at IPG Mediabrands.

The programmatic advertising industry is responsible for over 215,000 metric tons of carbon emissions per month.

By integrating adtech emission signals into Adlook’s deep learning DSP as a new real-time bidding and activation variable, GreenPath ensures that media buying practices are sustainable.

During the alpha testing phase of GreenPath, which included digital video, brands were able to outperform industry benchmarks while cutting carbon emissions by up to 40%.