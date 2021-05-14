ABC Cancels 'Rebel', 'American Housewife', 'Mixed-ish' and 'For Life'

ABC has pulled the plug on Rebel, American Housewife, mixed-ish, and For Life, B+C has confirmed.

Rookie drama Rebel, starring Katie Sagal, premiered on April 8 to a 0.5 among adults 18-49. Its most recent episode on May 13 nabbed a 0.3 in the key demo.

The season 5 finale of American Housewife aired on March 31, garnering a 0.4.

Mixed-ish, a spinoff of recently renewed black-ish, drew a 0.3 among viewers 18-49 for its most recent new episode, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Sophomore drama For Life reeled in a 0.3 for its season finale, which aired on Feb. 24.

Remaining season episodes of both Rebel and mixed-ish will air as planned. The final episode of mixed-ish is slated for May 18 while the last two episodes of Rebel will air on May 20 and May 27.

Earlier on Friday, ABC renewed dramas A Million Little Things and The Rookie for fourth seasons as well as comedies black-ish (season eight), The Conners (season four), The Goldbergs (season nine) and Home Economics (season two).

All ratings numbers are for adults 18-49 per Nielsen overnight ratings.