Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, NBC Share Title

ABC and NBC shared the Thursday ratings title. ABC was powered by Grey’s Anatomy and NBC by Law & Order: SVU. Both put up a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Trailing were CBS and Fox at 0.5/3.

Station 19 did a flat 0.7 on ABC and Grey’s Anatomy shot up 13% to 0.9. The series premiere of Rebel, based on Erin Brockovich’s activism ventures, posted a 0.5.

On NBC, Manifest lost 17% for a 0.5 and Law & Order: SVU dropped 44% to 0.9. Law & Order: Organized Crime, with Chris Meloni, lost 47% from its series premiere for a 0.8. Last week’s Law & Orders benefited from the reunion between Stabler and Benson, played by Meloni and Mariska Hargitay.

CBS had Young Sheldon up 17% to 0.7 and United States of Al up 20% to 0.6. Mom also grew 20% to 0.6 . B Positive earned a flat 0.4 and Clarice a level 0.3.

On Fox, Hell’s Kitchen did a 0.7 and Last Man Standing a 0.4, both flat. The Moodys gained 50% from the season starter for a 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos up 50% to 0.3. La Suerte De Loli lost 33% for a 0.2 and Buscando A Frida notched a flat 0.3.

On Univision, La Rosa De Guadalupe got a 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi a 0.3. La Hija Del Embajador got a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

The CW earned a 0.1/1. Walker dropped 33% to 0.2 and Legacies put up a flat 0.1.