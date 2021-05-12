Primetime Ratings Tuesday: CBS, NBC on Top

CBS and NBC shared the Tuesday ratings crown. Both had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. CBS was paced by NCIS and NBC had This is Us.

NCIS lost 25% for a 0.6 and FBI slid 14% to 0.6. FBI: Most Wanted got a flat 0.5 on CBS.

NBC had The Voice at 0.6, same as it did the night before, and This Is Us grew 14% to 0.8. New Amsterdam got a flat 0.4.

Fox earned a 0.4/3 and Univision a 0.4/2. Fox had The Resident at 0.5 and Prodigal Son at 0.4, both dramas flat.

On Univision it was Diseñando Tu Amor at 0.4 and Te Acuerdas at 0.3, then La Hija Del Embajador at 0.3. Disenando and La Hija stayed level and Te Acuerdas lost a tenth.

ABC and Telemundo scored 0.3/2s. ABC had Pooch Perfect down 25% to 0.3. Black-ish and Mixed-ish both got a flat 0.3 and Big Sky shot up 33% to 0.4.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos scored a 0.3, as did La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida. Exatlon and Buscando stayed level and La Suerte went up a tenth.

The CW weighed in at 0.2/1. The Flash posted a 0.2 and Supergirl a 0.1, the pair flat.