Primetime Ratings Tuesday: Booming ‘NCIS’ Leads CBS

CBS won the Tuesday ratings derby, with NCIS pacing the net to the title. CBS scored a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 5 share. In second was Fox at 0.5/3.

NCIS shot up 33% to 0.8 on CBS. FBI grew 17% to 0.7 and FBI: Most Wanted lost 17% for a 0.5.

Fox had The Resident at a flat 0.5 and Prodigal Son went up 33% to 0.4.

NBC and Univision both scored a 0.4/3. NBC had the Young Rock finale up 25% to 0.5. A Young Rock rerun led into a This Is Us repeat, before New Amsterdam shot up 33% to 0.4.

Univision had Disenando Tu Amor at a level 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi went up 33% to 0.4. La Hija Del Embajador did a flat 0.3.

ABC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. ABC had Pooch Perfect at a flat 0.4 and reruns of Black-ish and Mixed-ish. Big Sky scored a level 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3 and La Suerte De Loli at 0.2. Buscando A Frida did a 0.3. All three stayed level.

The CW had a 0.2/1. The Flash lost 33% for a 0.2 and Supergirl posted a 0.1.