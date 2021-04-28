Primetime Ratings Tuesday: CBS Wins With Crime Dramas

CBS had the top score in Tuesday’s prime, its procedural dramas setting the pace. CBS earned a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Tied for second at 0.4/3 were ABC, Fox and Univision.

NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted all got a 0.6 for CBS. NCIS was down 33% from its last fresh airing, FBI lost 14% and Most Wanted stayed level.

ABC had Pooch Perfect at a flat 0.4. Black-ish and Mixed-ish got a 0.3 apiece, Black-ish down a tenth and Mixed-ish flat. Big Sky shed a tenth for a 0.3.

Fox had The Resident at a flat 0.5 and Prodigal Son dropped 25% to 0.3.

On Univision it was Disenando Tu Amor at 0.4, level with its premiere. Te Acuerdas De Mi and La Hija Del Embajador both got a 0.3, Te Acuerdas down a tenth and La Hija flat.

NBC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. NBC had Young Rock off 20% to 0.4 and the Kenan finale up 33% to 0.4. A This Is Us rerun led into New Amsterdam, which fell 25% to 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos got a level 0.3. La Suerte De Loli did a 0.2 and Buscando A Frida a 0.3, both off a tenth.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. A rerun of The Flash led into Supergirl, which grew a tenth to 0.2.