Primetime Ratings Tuesday: Five-Way Tie on Soft Night

The Tuesday ratings race was a five-way tie for the win, with ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and Univision all weighing in at 0.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Telemundo was just behind at 0.3/2, while The CW got a 0.1/1.

Ratings were soft across the night. With the Derek Chauvin verdict revealed, some viewers turned to cable news for the latest.

ABC had Pooch Perfect at a flat 0.4 and Black-ish up 33% to 0.4. Mixed-ish got a flat 0.3 and Big Sky a 0.4, down a little from last week’s 0.5/0.4 double run.

CBS had reruns, then news special The Chauvin Verdict at 10 p.m. Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell hosted and that got a 0.3.

Fox had The Resident at 0.5 and Prodigal Son at 0.4, both flat.

On NBC it was Young Rock at 0.5 and Kenan at 0.3, both off a tenth. A This Is Us rerun led into New Amsterdam at a level 0.4.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe at a flat 0.5 and Te Acuerdas De Mi up 33% to 0.4, then La Hija Del Embajador at a level 0.3.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte De Loli at flat 0.3s and Buscando A Frida up 33% to 0.4.

The CW had a rerun of The Flash while Supergirl got a flat 0.1.