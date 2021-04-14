Primetime Ratings Tuesday: NBC on Top With ‘This Is Us’

NBC had the winning score in Tuesday’s prime, with This Is Us leading the way. NBC got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Tied for second at 0.4/3 were ABC, CBS, Fox and Univision.

It was a pretty soft night for ratings.

NBC had Young Rock up 20% to 0.6. Kenan got a 0.4, This Is Us a 0.7 and New Amsterdam a 0.4, all three level with last week.

ABC had Pooch Perfect at a flat 0.4 and a double run of Big Sky at 0.5 and 0.4, down from its 0.6 last time out.

CBS had drama reruns.

On Fox it was The Resident down a tenth at 0.5 and Prodigal Son up 33% to 0.4.

Univision had La Rosa De Guadalupe up 25% to 0.5 and Te Acuerdas De Mi and La Hija Del Embajador at 0.3 apiece, Te Acuerdas flat and La Hija up a tenth.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all scored a 0.3. Exatlon and La Suerte grew a tenth and Buscando lost a tenth.

The CW did a 0.2/1. The Flash earned a 0.3 and Supergirl a 0.1, the pair flat.