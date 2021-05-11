‘Prodigal Son’ Won’t See Season Three on Fox

Prodigal Son will not see a third season on Fox. The network called the cancellation “an incredibly difficult decision.”

“We loved the show, which was one of the most imaginative and intricate dramas on broadcast,” said a Fox spokesperson. “But, unfortunately, it did not draw as strong of a response from viewers as we had hoped.”

The drama follows Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a knack for getting inside the heads of murderers. He picked up this skill from his father, Dr. Martin Whitly, a serial killer known as The Surgeon.

Tom Payne played Malcolm Bright. Michael Sheen was Dr. Martin Whitly. Bellamy Young portrayed Jessica Whitly and Lou Diamond Phillips was Gil Arroyo.

Season two began in January. Prodigal Son airs its finale May 18.

Berlanti Productions produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver created Prodigal Son, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kane executive produce.

Fox added, “We want to thank our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Prodigal Son’s incredible cast, producers and crew, including Michael Sheen, Tom Payne, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.”