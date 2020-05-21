Fox Orders Season Two of ‘Prodigal Son’

Fox has renewed Prodigal Son for season two. The show is about a psychologist with a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father was one.

Tom Payne plays psychologist Malcolm and Michael Sheen plays his father Martin, who is known as The Surgeon.

“From the moment Prodigal Son premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of most unique family relationships on television,” said Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president. “Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We’d like to thank our friends Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate.”

Prodigal Son averages 8.9 million total viewers in multiplatform audience.

Berlanti Productions produces the show in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver created the show, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kane executive produce.