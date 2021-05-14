Primetime Ratings Thursday: 'Law & Order' Duo Paces NBC

NBC had the top score in Thursday’s prime, with the Law & Order double bill garnering a healthy audience. NBC earned a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat CBS’s 0.5/4.

Manifest lost 20% for a 0.4 on NBC and Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime both got a 0.7, SVU level and Organized Crime up a tenth. Both Law & Order shows will share Thursdays with newbie Law & Order: For the Defense next season.

CBS had multiple season finales. The closer for Young Sheldon shot up 40% to 0.7 and United States of Al grew 50% to 0.6. Mom’s series finale grew 17% to 0.7 and the B Positive season finale posted a flat 0.5. Clarice scored a level 0.3.

ABC posted a 0.4/3. Two Grey’s Anatomy reruns led into Rebel, which lost 40% without a fresh lead-in for a 0.3.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision all scored a 0.3/2. Fox had a Name That Tune rerun before Last Man Standing scored a 0.3 and Let’s Be Real a 0.2, the comedies flat.

On Telemundo, Exatlón Estados Unidos did a 0.3, as did La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida. All three were level with last week.

Univision had Liga MX across prime.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Walker got a 0.1, as did Legacies. Both stayed flat.