Primetime Ratings Thursday: Growing ‘Grey’s' Guides ABC

ABC had the winning score in Thursday ratings, with Grey’s Anatomy gathering its usual large crowd. ABC earned a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second were CBS and NBC at 0.4/3 apiece.

Station 19 got a flat 0.7 on ABC. Grey’s scored a 0.9 and Rebel a 0.5, both dramas up a tenth.

CBS had Young Sheldon down 29% to 0.5 and United States of Al off 20% to 0.4. Mom got a 0.6 and B Positive a 0.5, both up a tenth. Clarice also picked up a tenth for a 0.3.

NBC had two hours of Manifest up 25% to 0.5 and a Law & Order: SVU rerun.

Univision scored a 0.3/3. Disenando Tu Amor posted a flat 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi and La Hija Embajador both scored a 0.3, Te Acuerdas down a tenth and La Hija level.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. On Fox, a Name That Tune rerun led into Last Man Standing at 0.3 before Let’s Be Real got a 0.2. Both stayed level with last week.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at 0.3. Exatlon and Buscando stayed flat and La Suerte picked up a tenth.

The CW tallied a 0.1/1. Walker and Legacies both got a 0.1, Walker down a tenth and Legacies level.