Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC Wins With NFL Draft

ABC had the winning score in Thursday prime, thanks to the NFL draft. ABC scored a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share, well ahead of the 0.4/3 put up by both CBS and NBC.

ABC had the draft on across primetime. Last year’s NFL draft got a 1.6 and a 7 share.

CBS had Young Sheldon up 17% to 0.7 and United States of Al at a flat 0.5. Mom got a 0.5 and B Positive a 0.4, both off a tenth. A Clarice rerun closed out prime.

NBC had two hours of Manifest down 20% to 0.4 and a Law & Order: SVU rerun.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/2.

On Univision it was Disenando Tu Amor at 0.4, Te Acuerdas De Mi at 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador at 0.3, all three flat.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.3, La Suerte De Loli level at 0.2 and Buscando A Frida up 50% to 0.3.

Fox did a 0.2/1. A Name That Tune rerun led into Last Man Standing, which was off 40% for a 0.3. Sketch special Let’s Be Real got a 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Special William & Kate’s Royal Anniversary did a 0.1 and led into a rerun of Harry & Meghan’s American Dream.