CBS Give ‘United States of Al’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

Kelli Goss as Vanessa and Adhir Kalyan as Al in CBS's 'United States of Al'

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through March 28.

On the strength of 274.7 million TV ad impressions, a CBS promo for new Chuck Lorre sitcom United States of Al takes first place. The Eye Network also takes fourth place to plug crime drama The Equalizer.

Cable networks round out our ranking, with HGTV building excitement for home-reno competition Rock the Block in second, Disney Channel serving up a PSA-like general network promo titled “Use Your Voice” in third, and TBS hyping game show Wipeout in fifth.

Notably, the United States of Al spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (121) in this week’s ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) United States of Al, CBS

Impressions: 274,664,190

Interruption Rate: 1.00%

Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,245,710

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $128,816

2) Rock the Block, HGTV

Impressions: 246,539,088

Interruption Rate: 1.52%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,107,837

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $31,868

3) Use Your Voice, Disney Channel

Impressions: 242,511,678

Interruption Rate: 5.01%

Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,830,690

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 225,528,900

Interruption Rate: 1.21%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,846,684

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Wipeout, TBS

Impressions: 203,638,940

Interruption Rate: 2.25%

Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,126,015

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $253,342

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).