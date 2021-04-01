Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox, NBC Share Crown

Fox and NBC split the Wednesday Nielsens title, both posting a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Fox had The Masked Singer and NBC had its Chicago dramas.

The Masked Singer did a flat 1.1 on Fox and Game of Talents lost 14% for a 0.6.

On NBC, Chicago Med got a 0.8, Chicago Fire a 0.9 and Chicago P.D. a 0.9. All three picked up a tenth of a point.

Everyone else was playing for scraps. ABC did a 0.4/3 and CBS a 0.3/2.

ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.5 and the American Housewife season finale at 0.4, both down a tenth. The Conners got a 0.5 and Call Your Mother a 0.3, both flat. The Con finale did a flat 0.2.

On CBS, Tough As Nails earned a flat 0.4 and led into reruns of SEAL Team and SWAT.

Univision also got a 0.3/2. La Rosa De Guadalupe did a 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi and La Hija Del Embajador 0.3s, Te Acuerdas down a tenth and La Hija level.

Telemundo posted a 0.2/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos scored a 0.3 and La Suerte De Loli a 0.2. Buscando A Frida got a 0.3. Exatlon and Buscando were flat and La Suerte lost a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Riverdale did a 0.1 and Nancy Drew a 0.0, both losing a tenth.