Wayne Brady, Host of ‘Game of Talents’, Offers Advice For ‘Masked Singer’ Hopefuls

Variety show Game of Talents debuts on Fox March 10. Wayne Brady hosts and executive produces.

The show sees two teams attempt to figure out the hidden talents of the mystery performers about to take the stage. They might be comedians, or dancers, or fire-throwers. “Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, Game of Talents is a new hybrid series like you’ve never seen,” said Fox.

Asked what makes Game of Talents right for 2021, Brady, also host of Let’s Make a Deal, responded, “It’s a day and age when people need to feel good about what they’re viewing. You can turn on the TV and news channels or any social media channels to hear the bad news and see the horrible crap happening. But to be able to see people win money, which is what I enjoy doing on Deal.”

Brady said he does not really have any influences in terms of hosts. “I never set out to be a game show host, so I don’t have an influence—I just do what I do,” he said.

He did offer abundant praise for Alex Trebek. “Alex, God bless him, was the standard in terms of what he brought to that position and the respect he had,” said Brady. “I always felt that Alex Trebek knew all the answers; I always thought he didn’t even need to look at the card. He just filled you with ease. I think that’s the best thing about a host.”

Trebek died in November. Katie Couric is hosting Jeopardy! this week.

Game of Talents is produced by Fremantle. Jeff Apploff exec produces alongside Brady.

The Masked Singer starts season five at 8 p.m. ET/PT March 10, with Game of Talents on at 9.

Brady won The Masked Singer season two. Asked about advice he’d give for celebs on that show, he said, “The only thing I can say is just have fun. Just go into it knowing you’re going to wear a mask and it’s gonna be weird and uncomfortable.

"I think that speaks a little bit about life," Brady added. "Lean into it. It’s gonna be a little bit uncomfortable and odd. But if you let yourself enjoy the process, you’ll come out with a really good experience.”