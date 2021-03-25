Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘Masked Singer’ Keeps Fox on Top

Fox had the winning score in Wednesday prime, with The Masked Singer doing its usual haul of Nielsen points. Fox had a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In a distant second was CBS at 0.5/3.

The Masked Singer did a 1.1 and Game of Talents a 0.7, the pair flat.

On CBS, Tough As Nails scored a flat 0.4. SEAL Team and SWAT both got a 0.5, SEAL Team up 25% and SWAT up 67%.

ABC and Univision both earned a 0.4/3. ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.6, American Housewife at 0.5 and The Conners at 0.5, all three flat. Call Your Mother lost 25% for a 0.3. The Con scored a level l0.2.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor shot up 25% to 0.5. Te Acuerdas De Mi earned a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.3, those two flat.

NBC and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. NBC had Chicago repeats.

Telemundo aired Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at level 0.3s.

The CW was at 0.1/1. Riverdale grew a tenth to 0.2 and Nancy Drew tallied a flat 0.1.