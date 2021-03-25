Primetime Ratings Wednesday: ‘Masked Singer’ Keeps Fox on Top
CBS dramas grow, ‘Riverdale’ up on CW
Fox had the winning score in Wednesday prime, with The Masked Singer doing its usual haul of Nielsen points. Fox had a 0.9 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In a distant second was CBS at 0.5/3.
The Masked Singer did a 1.1 and Game of Talents a 0.7, the pair flat.
On CBS, Tough As Nails scored a flat 0.4. SEAL Team and SWAT both got a 0.5, SEAL Team up 25% and SWAT up 67%.
ABC and Univision both earned a 0.4/3. ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.6, American Housewife at 0.5 and The Conners at 0.5, all three flat. Call Your Mother lost 25% for a 0.3. The Con scored a level l0.2.
On Univision, Vencer El Desamor shot up 25% to 0.5. Te Acuerdas De Mi earned a 0.4 and La Hija Del Embajador a 0.3, those two flat.
NBC and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. NBC had Chicago repeats.
Telemundo aired Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all at level 0.3s.
The CW was at 0.1/1. Riverdale grew a tenth to 0.2 and Nancy Drew tallied a flat 0.1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.