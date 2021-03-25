George Segal of ‘The Goldbergs’ Has Died

George Segal, veteran TV and film actor who played a grandfather on The Goldbergs, has died at 87. The cause was complications from bypass surgery.

Segal was born in New York and grew up on Long Island. He started performing a magic act when he was 10 and played banjo in jazz bands during college and beyond. He continued with the magic act, saying how it livened up a lackluster musical performance.

His films include war drama King Rat, Sidney Lumet’s Bye Bye Braverman, thriller No Way to Treat a Lady, comedy Where’s Poppa, romantic comedy The Owl and the Pussycat, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, with Elizabeth Taylor, and comedy Fun With Dick and Jane, where he starred alongside Jane Fonda.

Segal’s TV work included Of Mice and Men, where he played George, Death of a Salesman, playing Biff, Just Shoot Me, where he played the magazine publisher, and The Goldbergs, playing Al “Pops” Solomon.