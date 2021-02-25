Primetime Ratings Wednesday: Fox on Top With ‘Name That Tune’

Fox won the ratings race Wednesday night, with a double run of Name That Tune leading the way. Offering two hours of the musical competition series, Fox scored a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Name That Tune was flat with its previous airing.

ABC and NBC were at 0.5/3.

ABC had The Goldbergs, American Housewife and The Conners at 0.5, The Goldbergs down a tenth and the other two flat. Call Your Mother shot up 67% to 0.5. The finale of For Life got a level 0.3.

NBC had Chicago reruns.

Univision got a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor rated a 0.4 and Te Acuerdas De Mi and Dulce Ambicion 0.3s, all three flat.

CBS and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. CBS had Tough As Nails at a flat 0.5 and repeats of SEAL Team and SWAT.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Suerte de Loli both got a flat 0.3 while Buscando A Frida lost 33% for a 0.2.

The CW had a 0.1/1, with Riverdale and Nancy Drew both at 0.1, Riverdale down a tenth and Nancy flat.