Season Two of Drama ‘For Life’ On ABC Nov. 18

Season two of For Life, a drama inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., starts on ABC Nov. 18. The show is about an imprisoned man who becomes a lawyer on behalf of other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he did not commit.

Nicholas Pinnock plays the lead, Aaron Wallace. Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Tyla Harris and Dorian Missick are also in the cast.

Hank Steinberg is the creator, and executive produces alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright, Jr.

For Life is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios.