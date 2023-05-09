10.3 Million U.S. Viewers Watched Coronation Of King Charles III
Event draws 9.3 household ratings across 11 networks, Nielsen says
About 10. 3 million people in the U.S. watched King Charles III of England get coronated on Saturday morning, according to Nielsen.
Over 11 networks measured, the event drew a 9.3 average household audience rating.
The tune in for the coronation paled in comparison to the British royal weddings of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, which drew 29.2 million viewers in 2018 and Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, which attracted 22.8 million viewers.
Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 drew 33.3 million viewers.
More recently, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was watched by 11.4 million people in the U.S.
The networks airing the coronation were ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, BBC America, CNN, CNNe, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and Newsmax.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.