Fates & Fortunes | June 2023

Mary Bruce

ABC NEWS

ABC News promoted Mary Bruce to chief White House correspondent, succeeding Cecilia Vega who departed for CBS News and 60 Minutes. The ABC News veteran had served as senior White House correspondent since 2021, and had covered Congress and President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

AMC NETWORKS

Kim Granito was elevated to head of marketing at AMC Networks, succeeding president, marketing Len Fogge, who is retiring. Granito had been AMC Networks’s executive VP, integrated marketing and head of its branded entertainment unit, The Content Room.

Princell Hair

ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Princell Hair has joined Allen Media Group as president, Allen Media Broadcasting, consisting of 27 network-affiliated TV stations in 21 markets. Most recently president of Black News Channel, he previously worked at NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Group.

ATELIERE

Heather Wells has joined Ateliere Creative Technologies as senior VP of global customer support. The 20-year digital video supply chain veteran has worked with Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, StarzPlay, Redbox and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

J. Francis Bradley

ATELIERE

Ateliere Creative Technologies also tapped Sonny Sandel as senior VP of global professional services. He had been a senior director at Cognizant, leading a team of more than 200 technology consultants implementing enterprise content management systems.

BCAP

The Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania has re-elected J. Francis Bradley as chairman. A member of the cable trade organization’s board of directors since 1990, he works as director of government affairs at Breezeline.

Shawn Murray

BLUEPEAK

Bluepeak has also tapped Sean Murray as VP of residential sales. A 28-year telecommunications veteran, he was most recently executive VP of sales at Windstream Communications and has served in executive roles at Deltacom, Birch Telecom and EarthLink.

COMCAST

Comcast tapped Chris Smith as senior VP of its Greater Chicago Region, comprising Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. The 20-year telecom veteran was most recently the region’s VP of sales and marketing.

Sophia Marshall

COMCAST

Sophia Marshall was promoted to senior VP of communications for Comcast’s Atlanta-based Central Division. Formerly VP, she will continue to drive internal and external communications strategy for the division of 21,000 employees in 12 states.

COMMON SENSE NETWORKS

Common Sense Networks has named Farhad Fozounmayeh to the newly created post of sales director, West. The 25-year ad-sales veteran was most recently sales director at The Guardian and has worked for brands such as Time, DraftKings and CNBC.

Ayaz Asad

DISNEY

The Walt Disney Co. has named Asad Ayaz as its chief brand officer, a new post. Ayaz, who had been president of marketing at The Walt Disney Studios since 2018, is responsible for stewarding the Disney brand globally across company touchpoints and consumer experiences.

FOX

Diana Ruiz has joined Fox Entertainment as executive VP, experiences and design, leading the company’s global events team and working cross-functionally across all Fox businesses. She comes from Amazon Ads, where she was global head of strategic events.

Jane Marshall

GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP

Jane Marshall was elevated to VP, co-general counsel at Graham Media Holdings, providing counsel on such issues as employment, defamation, privacy, media and intellectual property law, litigation and regulatory matters. Marshall had been deputy general counsel.

GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP

Graham Media Group tapped Aaron King as VP and general manager of Social News Desk, its social-media management platform for news organizations.

He had been SND’s chief technology officer since 2015.

Eric Walters

GRAY

Gray Television has named Eric Walters as general manager of KMVT-KSVT Twin Falls, Idaho, its CBS-Fox duopoly in that market, effective June 12 and succeeding the retiring Kathy Silk. He was news director of WDBJ-WZBJ Roanoke, Virginia.

MEMNON

Global media preservation and migration services provider Memnon has named Simon Clark as business development manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), based in the U.K. He most recently was VP, marketing and business development at Prasad Corp.

SCRIPPS

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Dean Littleton as senior VP of local media, responsible for directing operations at the company’s television stations. He had been VP and general manager of Scripps-owned ABC affiliate KMGH Denver since 2017.

Briefly Noted

Charter Communications has elevated Paul Woelk to senior VP, business planning for cable operations. He had been group VP, cable operations business planning. … Ashlee Conner joined Common Sense Networks in the new post of Sales Director, East. She had been East Coast director of ad sales at Future Today. … E.W. Scripps tapped Brian Joyce as VP and general manager of KMGH Denver. He was VP and general manager at KPAX in Missoula, Montana. … Rick McLaughlin was named news director at Tegna-owned WBNS Columbus, Ohio. He had been news director at WAPT in Jackson, Mississippi. … Satellite firm Viasat named K. Guru Gowrappan as president. He had been CEO of Verizon Media Group, responsible for brands such as Yahoo, HuffPost and TechCrunch. … Streaming and OTT tech provider ViewLift added Jeff Douglas as chief customer officer. He had been senior product manager at Amazon Prime Video.