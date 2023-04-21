ABC News Names Mary Bruce Chief White House Correspondent

Mary Bruce has been named chief White House correspondent at ABC News. She has been senior White House correspondent, and succeeds Cecilia Vega as chief. Vega left for CBS News and 60 Minutes earlier this year.

Bruce started with ABC News in 2006 as a desk assistant, then shifted to This Week with George Stephanopoulos as a segment producer. She was a White House producer and multiplatform reporter before being named congressional correspondent in 2015. Bruce was named senior White House correspondent in 2021.

Bruce covered “every step of the 2020 Biden campaign and election, which included the primaries, presidential and vice presidential debates, conventions, and five straight days of reporting as the winner was determined in the historic election,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said, adding that Bruce also covered the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden’s State of the Union addresses and his historic trip to Ukraine.

“I am incredibly proud of Mary’s accomplishments, and I know she will continue to bring her reputable and in-depth reporting to every program and platform, especially with another important election season underway,” Godwin said.