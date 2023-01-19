Cecilia Vega to Depart ABC News for ‘60 Minutes’

Cecilia Vega, chief White House correspondent at ABC News, is moving to 60 Minutes on CBS in the spring. She will be a correspondent, based in Washington, DC.

“Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller,” said Bill Owens, executive producer on 60 Minutes. “I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”

In addition to covering politics, Vega has anchored on Good Morning America and the Saturday edition of World News Tonight, and has reported on every major story of the last decade, CBS News said, including the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

“This is a dream come true. I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism,” said Vega.

Vega got her start at the San Francisco Chronicle and then shifted to KGO San Francisco, part of the ABC group. ■