Cecilia Vega to Depart ABC News for ‘60 Minutes’
ABC’s chief White House correspondent will be correspondent at CBS newsmag
Cecilia Vega, chief White House correspondent at ABC News, is moving to 60 Minutes on CBS in the spring. She will be a correspondent, based in Washington, DC.
“Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller,” said Bill Owens, executive producer on 60 Minutes. “I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”
In addition to covering politics, Vega has anchored on Good Morning America and the Saturday edition of World News Tonight, and has reported on every major story of the last decade, CBS News said, including the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
“This is a dream come true. I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism,” said Vega.
Vega got her start at the San Francisco Chronicle and then shifted to KGO San Francisco, part of the ABC group. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
