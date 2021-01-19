ABC News Names Washington Team

ABC News has firmed up its reporting duties for the new Administration in Washington.



Cecilia Vega, who has covered the Trump presidency for ABC, has been named chief White House correspondent and Mary Bruce, who was lead campaign correspondent, will be senior White House correspondent. MaryAlice Parks, deputy political director of 2020 election coverage, has been named to the new post of weekend White House correspondent.



New congressional correspondent will be Rachel Scott, who has been covering the campaign and the Trump Administration. She will also continue reporting from the White House during that transition.



Karen Travers will continue to report on the White House for ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne.



Jonathan Karl, who covers the White House and Congress and State and the Pentagon, continues as chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor.



"While the past few weeks have been extremely difficult, the heroic and tireless work by our DC team across our platforms has been nothing short of remarkable," said ABC News president James Goldston in a note to news division staffers on the moves. "As we look ahead to another consequential year, we’re counting on their experience, talents and dogged pursuit of answers to help our audience understand what’s happening in the world during this tumultuous and uncertain time."

