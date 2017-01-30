ABC News Adds Vega to White House Correspondent Crew

Cecilia Vega, anchor of ABC’s Saturday World News Tonight and senior national correspondent, is moving to Washington, D.C., to be senior White House correspondent as ABC News beefs up its Washington presence.

Jonathan Karl, ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, becomes chief Washington correspondent in addition to his current title. He was named chief White House correspondent in December 2012.

Tom Llamas, anchor of the Sunday World News Tonight, has been named chief national correspondent and anchor of both weekend editions of World News Tonight.

ABC News president James Goldston announced the new roles. Goldston said of Karl, “Jonathan will help lead our Washington bureau at a time when his unmatched experience in our nation’s capital will be vitally important.”

Goldson called Vega “an unstoppable force on the Clinton campaign trail” in addition to anchoring the Saturday evening newscast.

He referred to Llamas as “a powerful storyteller” with a knack for savvy political reporting. “His tough questions to the candidates and memorable exchanges with the new president led to some of the defining moments of the election,” said Goldston.