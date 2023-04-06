Asad Ayaz Named Chief Brand Officer at The Walt Disney Co.

The Walt Disney Co. named Asad Ayaz as its chief brand officer, a new position at Disney.

Ayaz has been president of marketing for The Walt Disney Studios since 2018. He will report to CEO Bob Iger, who continues to reorganize and restructure the company.

In his new post, Ayaz will be responsible for stewarding the Disney brand globally across company touchpoints and consumer experiences. He will lead a global consumer research and analytics function focused on Disney’s brands and franchises that results in cross-platform initiatives, the company said.

He will also continue in his studio role, reporting to Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman.

“Asad is an exceptional creative leader with a deep understanding of what Disney means to millions of people around the world,” Iger said. “His taking on this role is particularly noteworthy and consequential as we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, and I am confident that his strategic, operational and creative prowess, along with his profound passion for Disney, will make him an outstanding steward of our stories, characters, brands and franchises.”

Ayaz has been with Disney for 18 years, marketing Star Wars, Marvel and Disney Animation hits.

He recently led the development and creation of the “Disney100 Special Look” spot that debuted in this year’s Super Bowl, as well as the Studios’ new 100-year logo refresh now appearing on all Disney-branded films. He will oversee the Disney100 campaign as the company celebrates its 100th year.