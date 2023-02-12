Amid Cutbacks Disney Airing 90-Second Super Bowl Spot

The Walt Disney Co., which last week announced big cost cuts and plans to eliminate 7,000 jobs, is running a 90 second spot in Super Bowl LVII, broadcast by Fox.

Fox said most of its 30-second Super Bowl commercials sold for between $6 million and $7 million so a 90-second spot would be worth about $18 million. A source indicated that Disney had ad credits with Fox and decided to use them on the ad in the big game.

Between streaming services and theatrical films--not to mention promos for Fox projects, the entertainment industry is expected to be well represented during the big game.

Disney’s Super Bowl commercial is designed to market its 100th anniversary, which falls on Oct. 16, 2023. Disney says that throughout the year it will be celebrating its fans and storytellers.

Also Read: Top Disney Creative Business Execs Spell Out New Responsibilities

The spot shows Disney intellectual property running from Mickey Mouse to Frozen to Star Wars and Marvel.

“As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney’s legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the Company forward today. We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger. “Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture.”

Disney Parks have begun delighting guests with special Disney100 celebrations.

The company is also providing fans with exclusive events, sneak previews, and, in September there will be Disney100-themed Destination D23 for members of D23, The Official Disney Fan Club. ■