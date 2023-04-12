AMC Promotes Kim Granito To Head Of Marketing

AMC Networks, continuing to make executive changes, said it has promoted Kim Granito to head of marketing.

Granito had been executive VP of integrated marketing and head of AMC Network’s Content Room branded content unit. Cable veteran Len Fogge, who was named president, marketing, a year ago , is retiring and will step down next month, the company said.

Fogge was brought in by interim CEO Matthew Blank . The two had worked together at Showtime. Blank was succeeded by CFO Christina Spade, who departed a few months later . After the company cut costs, eliminating about 20% of its workforce, Kristin Dolan was named CEO in February..

Granito will report to Dolan.

“Kim is a seasoned creative leader with a proven ability to drive ad sales partnerships, develop innovative marketing opportunities and launch brands and campaigns that drive audience engagement and grow revenue,” said Dolan. “As we continue to leverage the full value of AMC Networks’ award-winning brand portfolio, excellent content and expanding distribution footprint, we look forward to Kim bringing her creative and operational expertise to elevating our brands and forging stronger connections with audiences.”

Granito joined AMC in 2011. She spent 7 years at AMC’s IFC network before moving to her corporate post. Before that she held marketing posts at ?Viacom and NBCUniversal,

“AMC Networks’ collection of distinct brands, premium originals and massive fandoms have endless potential,” said Granito. “I look forward to leveraging the full marketing spectrum to unlock our portfolio’s unique value proposition for both our audiences and partners.”

Fogge was with Showtime for 15 years and then spent 10 years as president, marketing and digital for NBC Entertainment.

“I joined the company during an exciting and pivotal moment leading up to the launch of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. I’m proud of the strong team and the work we did to successfully debut this new universe along with campaigns for AMC’s Dark Winds and the finale seasons of Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead. This has been a wonderful final chapter of my career.”