AMC Restructures Ad Sales Unit Ahead of Upfront Market

AMC Networks said it has restructured its commercial revenue group ahead of the upfront market, with senior VP Evan Adlman, who had headed advanced advertising, now also overseeing national sales of linear and digital inventory.

In the new structure, senior VP Marc Krok, who oversees pricing and planning, will also oversee direct-response sales.

Marc Krok (Image credit: AMC Networks)

The moves come with AMC still searching for a CEO following the departure of Christine Spade and a round of cost cutting that reduced the company’s staff by 20% overseen by executive chairman James Dolan.

Kim Kelleher continues to run the commercial revenue group, overseeing ad sales, distribution, partner branded content, pricing, planning and integrated marketing, Adlman and Krok report to Kelleher.

“We are looking forward to bringing a new and strategically realigned sales organization to the 2023-24 upfront, in addition to a remarkable slate of original programming, growing franchises and compelling partnership opportunities,” Kelleher said.

Kim Granito (Image credit: AMC Networks)

“Our new structure is designed to drive innovation and bring our most potent advantages and capabilities to market in a way that will make it even easier for our advertising partners to unlock the value of our viewer relationships and leadership position in new technologies like addressable advertising, our strong presence on new digital platforms and other differentiated and data-driven offerings,“ Kelleher said. “With Evan, Marc and Kim Granito, we have the right leaders in place to guide these new teams and deliver excellent results for the company and our expanding universe of partners.”

Granito, who heads AMC’s branded content unit, Content Room, and integrated marketing, is adding Miguel Enrique Rodriguez to her group as senior VP of production, operations and events. Rodriguez was previously senior VP of production for NBCUniversal’s global advertising division.

Kevin Vitale also joins Granito’s group as senior VP of creative and marketing strategy. He was previously senior VP of consumer marketing and creative at AMC. ■